India’s RINL seeks global supplier for BF-grade coke

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 09:43:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking global suppliers for 200,000 mt of blast furnace (BF)-grade coke, company sources said on Tuesday, July 15.

The supplier will be selected through a competitive bidding process, and the deadline for submission of bids has been set for July 25, 2025.

The selected supplier will be required to complete the delivery in four shipments of 50,000 mt each, with the first shipment to commence within 20 days from the issuance of the letter of intent.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, RINL restarted its third blast furnace at its mill located in the southern port city of Visakhapatnam. With all three blast furnaces now operational, the company’s crude steel production capacity has reached 7.3 million mt per year.

The restart of the third blast furnace has been carried out under government supervision, following the approval of a $1.34 billion financial bailout package in January this year. The package included a cash infusion through fresh equity and debt restructuring. As a result, RINL is now working to stabilize production and achieve financial viability.


