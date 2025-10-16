India’s RINL seeks global supplier for 90,000 mt of BF grade coke

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking a global supplier for 90,000 mt of blast furnace grade coke, company sources said on Thursday, October 16.

The sources said that the last date for submission of bids in the tender has been fixed for November 4, 2025, and the successful bidder will need to fulfill the supply contract in lots of 30,000 mt each.

To be eligible to bid, interested parties will need to have a minimum capacity of 50,000 mt per year and past supply experience of at least 30,000 mt.