India’s RINL floats spot export sales tender for 30,000 mt of blooms

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:34:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out an export offer for 30,000 mt of 150 x 150 mm concast blooms through a spot sales tender, company sources said on Wednesday, December 16.

The sources said that the last date for submission of bids in the spot tender is December 16.

RINL has stipulated that the cargo will be readied for shipment within 45 days of conclusion of the sales contract with the buyer and loaded as bulk cargo at Gangavaram port in the east.

The minimum bid volume has been fixed at 20,000 mt.


