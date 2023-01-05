India’s RINL achieves highest-ever output from two BFs in April-December

Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:58:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved its highest-ever hot metal production from its blast furnaces - BF 1 and BF 2 - of 2.12 million mt and 2.2 million mt respectively during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2022-23, company managing director Atul Bhatt said in a statement on Thursday, January 5.

Mr. Bhatt said that RINL achieved a total sales turnover of INR 25.08 billion ($305 million) during December 2022, its highest-ever monthly sales revenue.

The Indian government is in process of privatizing the 7.3 million mt capacity RINL steel mill located in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam and is scheduled to invite bids from private investors before the end of the current month.