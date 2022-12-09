﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL achieves record single-day hot metal output on December 7

Friday, 09 December 2022 15:01:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RIBL achieved a highest-ever single-day hot metal production of 15,700 mt on December 7, a company statement said on Friday, December 9.

According to the company, the production of 15,700 mt of hot metal from blast furnace No. 1 and No. 2 surpassed the previous highest single-day production of 15,440 mt achieved on February 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, industry sources said that the Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is likely to issue a notification in January 2023, seeking bids from private investors to push ahead with the privatization of the 7.3 million mt steel mill operated by RINL in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam.


Tags: Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Production RINL 

Similar articles

Uptrend of Turkey’s domestic scrap prices slows down but continues 

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Met coke producers in China target higher prices

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: As Turkey’s and Asia’s import scrap prices rise further, expectations for stability strengthen

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Competition between met coke suppliers in India remains high

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 9, 2022

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices move sideways in fresh trade 

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 49

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 49

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 49

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 49

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials