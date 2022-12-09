India’s RINL achieves record single-day hot metal output on December 7

Friday, 09 December 2022 15:01:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RIBL achieved a highest-ever single-day hot metal production of 15,700 mt on December 7, a company statement said on Friday, December 9.

According to the company, the production of 15,700 mt of hot metal from blast furnace No. 1 and No. 2 surpassed the previous highest single-day production of 15,440 mt achieved on February 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, industry sources said that the Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is likely to issue a notification in January 2023, seeking bids from private investors to push ahead with the privatization of the 7.3 million mt steel mill operated by RINL in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam.