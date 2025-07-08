India’s RFL begins construction of forged steel wheels

India’s Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RFL) is constructing a new plant for the manufacture of forged steel wheels entailing an investment of around $233 million at Chennai in southern India, company sources said on Tuesday, July 8.

The plant will have a final capacity to produce 288,000 units of forged steel wheels and the first phase for production of 40,000 units has been scheduled to commence in the fiscal year 2026-27 and to be ramped up to 100,000 by 2027-28, the sources said.

The project is a follow-up to RFL’s partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems (TRS), which secured a contract from national transporter Indian Railways (IR) to manufacture and supply forged wheels.

RFL holds a 51 percent stake in the JV with TRS.

“This highlights our shift toward offering more integrated and value-added products,” RFL managing director Naresh Jalan said in a statement.

RFL specializes in manufacturing closed-die forgings made from carbon steel, alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel.