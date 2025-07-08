 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s RFL begins construction of forged steel wheels

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 09:36:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RFL) is constructing a new plant for the manufacture of forged steel wheels entailing an investment of around $233 million at Chennai in southern India, company sources said on Tuesday, July 8.

The plant will have a final capacity to produce 288,000 units of forged steel wheels and the first phase for production of 40,000 units has been scheduled to commence in the fiscal year 2026-27 and to be ramped up to 100,000 by 2027-28, the sources said.

The project is a follow-up to RFL’s partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems (TRS), which secured a contract from national transporter Indian Railways (IR) to manufacture and supply forged wheels.

RFL holds a 51 percent stake in the JV with TRS.

“This highlights our shift toward offering more integrated and value-added products,” RFL managing director Naresh Jalan said in a statement.

RFL specializes in manufacturing closed-die forgings made from carbon steel, alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend amid rising inventories, price cut by mills

08 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC prices drop slightly, but uncompetitive as trade remains muted

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Longs and Billet

India’s JSPL wins auction for iron ore and manganese block in Odisha

07 Jul | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices stable amid weak industrial demand and outlook

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC price stable, mills’ discounts fail to boost trade

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

India’s RINL seek bidders to construct solar power plant

04 Jul | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices edge up amid rising logistical costs, low bids keep trading silent

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices drop in line with trend in Europe

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

India’s finished steel imports decline by 28 percent in April-May 2025

03 Jul | Steel News