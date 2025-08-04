 |  Login 
India’s passenger car sales slow down in July 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 13:37:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed a marginal change of 348,000 units in July 2025, a rise of one percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data sourced from industry on Monday, August 4.

Data sourced from various car manufacturing companies showed that most major companies recorded sales growth below expectations, either in low single-digits or negative, in July 2025.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 137,776 units in July, a nominal growth of 0.2 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, while the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 43,973 units, a decline of 10 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 39,521 units, a decline of 12 percent year on year.

Among other major players, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia India reported a double-digit and single-digit year-on-year growth, respectively, in vehicle dispatches in July. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 49,871 units, a rise of 20 percent, and Kia Motors sold 22,135 units, a growth of 18 percent, the data showed.


