NTPC Limited and SAIL commissions floating solar project as captive power supplier to Bhilai steel mill

Friday, 26 September 2025 10:44:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s power utility NTPC Limited and state-owned steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) have commissioned a 15 MW floating solar power project to provide captive power to the latter’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Friday, September 26.

Spread across 80 acres of the Maroda-1 reservoir and built for $125 million, the project will generate around 34.25 million units of clean electricity annually, it said. This power will be used by BSP as captive energy, reducing carbon dioxide emission by about 28,400 mt and saving nearly 23,000 mt of coal each year.

The company said that a second floating solar project of 35 MW is now in the planning stage on the Maroda-2 reservoir.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

