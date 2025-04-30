India’s NSL achieves highest daily outputs on April 26

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), the steelmaking arm of iron ore miner NMDC Limited, reached its rated capacity with its raw material handling system (RMHS), coke oven, blast furnace and steel melting shop (SMS) setting new benchmarks on April 26, 2025, according to a statement issued by NMDC Limited on Wednesday, April 30.

NSL’s RMHS achieved its highest-ever daily base mix production of 23,307 mt and hit superior operational efficiency by registering the lowest-ever tippling time of two hours and 35 minutes, it said.

The plant’s coke oven unit also achieved its highest daily pushings with 186 pushings, while the blast furnace delivered a stellar performance by recording its highest daily hot metal production of 11,034 mt.

The SMS too crossed an operational milestone by tapping 52 heats and producing 9,342 mt of crude steel.

The day also saw the sinter plant achieving a robust production of 12,886 mt of sinter, the thin slab caster (TSC) producing 8,850 mt of crude steel and the hot strip mill (HSM) delivered 8,673 mt of hot rolled coils, the statement said.