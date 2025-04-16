 |  Login 
India’s NSL achieves highest daily crude steel output, exceeding BF design capacity

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 10:24:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited, achieved its highest-ever daily crude steel output of 10,169 mt on April 13 from its blast furnace with design capacity of 9,900 mt per day, a company statement said on Wednesday, April 16.

It said that the highest daily crude steel output was achieved within two years of commencing operations of the 3 million mt greenfield steel mill located in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The sinter plant also recorded its highest-ever daily output of 12,385 mt while the Hot Strip Mill reached 8,260 mt of hot rolled coil, also a daily highest on April 14, the statement said.

NSL’s blast furnace is equipped with an advanced Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) system, designed to inject 150 kg of coal per metric ton of hot metal.

The operations team has already surpassed and stabilized rates beyond this design specification - enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing dependence on coke, a major step toward environmentally responsible steelmaking, the statement added.


