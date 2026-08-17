 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India's...

India's NMDC sees consolidated net profit rise by 2% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Monday, 17 August 2026 09:51:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 20.05 billion ($209.82 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of two percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 17.

The company reported a total income during the quarter at INR 71.42 billion ($748.23 million), a rise of 1.5 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, NMDC Limited recorded iron ore production of 15.12 million mt, a rise of 26 percent year on year, while sales showed a growth of two percent to 11.52 million mt.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Southeast Asia Mining 

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 35% rise in net profit in Q4 FY 2025-26

01 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 8% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

03 Feb | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 8% rise in iron ore output in January 2026

03 Feb | Steel News

Goa to auction 25 iron ore mining blocks in FY 2023-24

30 Mar | Steel News

India’s SCCL to start iron ore mining in southern province

18 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore import volumes increase at China’s Jingtang Port in Q1

27 Apr | Steel News

Iron ore imports at Jiangyin port decline in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

NMDC to increase iron ore output in Q3

10 Aug | Steel News

Indian miner NMDC foresees iron ore output of 28-29 million mt in FY 2011-12

08 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal intends to build iron ore mine in Arctic Circle

05 Jul | Steel News