India's NMDC sees consolidated net profit rise by 2% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 20.05 billion ($209.82 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of two percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 17.

The company reported a total income during the quarter at INR 71.42 billion ($748.23 million), a rise of 1.5 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, NMDC Limited recorded iron ore production of 15.12 million mt, a rise of 26 percent year on year, while sales showed a growth of two percent to 11.52 million mt.