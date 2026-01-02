 |  Login 
India’s NMDC sees 15% rise in iron ore output in December, sales up 19%

Friday, 02 January 2026 11:04:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 5.4 million mt in December 2025, a rise of 14.64 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Friday, January 2.

The company achieved an 18.67 percent rise in sales during the month at 4.71 million mt.

NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore production during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2025-26 stands at 36.89 million mt, a rise of 19.88 percent year on year. Sales during the same period stood at 34.92 million mt, a rise of 9.8 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


