India’s MOIL Limited revises manganese ore prices for January deliveries

Friday, 02 January 2026 11:11:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run MOIL Limited has hiked prices of all grades of manganese ore for January deliveries, according to a government statement on Friday, January 2.

The company said that the price of manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above has been increased by three percent, while the price of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has also been hiked by three percent.

At the same time, the price of silicomanganese grade (SMGR) ore of all categories with Mn content of 30 percent has been increased by five percent.

However, the price of SMGR with Mn content of 25 percent has been reduced by five percent and the price of SMGR with Mn content of 20 percent has been lowered by 10 percent.


