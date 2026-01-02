India imposes provisional AD duty on met coke imports from six countries

The Indian government has imposed provisional antidumping (AD) for six months on imports of low ash metallurgical coke (met coke) from six countries, according to a government notification issued on Friday, January 2.

The AD duty will be applicable on imports of met coke from Australia, China, Columbia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.

The levy followed an investigation conducted by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) which concluded that met coke imports from these six countries were being dumped in the Indian market at prices below their normal value.

The investigation further established that such dumped imports had caused material injury to the domestic industry, adversely affecting production, capacity utilisation, profitability and market share. On this basis, the DGTR recommended the imposition of provisional antidumping duty to prevent further injury pending the final determination.

The rates of the provisional AD duties are: