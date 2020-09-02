India’s NMDC iron ore production up 15 percent in August

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:08:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 1.62 million mt for August this year, up 15 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement.

NMDC said its total sales in August were 1.79 million mt, up 20 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

In teh April-August period this year, the company’s iron ore output was 10.42 million mt, still down by 12 percent compared to the same period last year due to the impact of the national lockdown.