Indian miner NMDC achieves 13 percent iron ore output growth in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:58:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 2.19 million mt for July this year, up 13 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, August 5.

According to the company, its total iron ore sales in July amounted to 2.57 million mt, up seven percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

In the month in question, NMDC’s prime mining assets in Chhattisgarh state registered production of 1.56 million mt, an increase of 35 percent year on year, while sales from its mines in this state totaled 1.90 million mt, up 20 percent year on year, the company reported.