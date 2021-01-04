﻿
English
India’s NMDC iron ore output down 0.8 percent in April-December

Monday, 04 January 2021
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 21.83 million mt for the April-December period last year, down 0.8 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, including 6.23 million mt at its Chhattisgarh assets and 5.60 million mt at its Karnataka assets, according to a company statement.

NMDC said its total sales in the April-December period amounted to 22.34 million mt, down 2.9 percent year on year, including 17.11 million mt in Chhattisgarh and 5.23 million mt in Karnataka.

In December last year, the company’s iron ore output was 3.86 million mt, up by 23.3 percent, while the company’s total sales were 3.62 million mt, up 19 percent, both year on year.


