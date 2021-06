Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:43:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.79 million mt in May this year, up 21.83 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to provisional figures provided in a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday, June 3.

Based on the provisional figures released, NMDC’s iron ore sales were recorded at 3.30 million mt in May of the current year, up 29.4 percent year on year.