India’s NMDC achieves 14 percent rise in iron ore output in May

Friday, 03 June 2022 11:19:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.2 million mt in May this year, up 14 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, June 3.

Production during the first two months of the current fiscal year (April-May) came to 6.35 million mt, up seven percent year on year.

However, sales in May were reported down 10 percent year on year to 5.77 million mt.

“Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest-growing iron ore mining company in India, but also the most consistent supplier to the domestic steel sector. We have strengthened our core by welcoming a fleet of new age technology and digital interventions to our business,” NMDC chairman and managing director Sumit Deb said in the statement.