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India's MSSSL inks agreement with REPL to develop solar power project and support sustainable special steel production

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 09:52:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL) has inked an agreement with Roofsol Energy Private Limited (REPL) for development of a 3.7 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project in the southern state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 8.

The project will support MSSSL's efforts to integrate renewable energy into its manufacturing operations while enabling the company to access solar power through an operating expenditure (OPEX) model.

MSSSL is a manufacturer of special and alloy steel products serving industrial applications across India and international markets. The partnership with Roofsol Energy is aimed at supporting sustainable and cost-efficient energy solutions for the company's manufacturing operations, the company said.

For REPL, the agreement further strengthens its presence in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment, where the company provides renewable energy solutions through OPEX-based projects, it added.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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