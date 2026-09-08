India's MSSSL inks agreement with REPL to develop solar power project and support sustainable special steel production

India's Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL) has inked an agreement with Roofsol Energy Private Limited (REPL) for development of a 3.7 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project in the southern state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 8.

The project will support MSSSL's efforts to integrate renewable energy into its manufacturing operations while enabling the company to access solar power through an operating expenditure (OPEX) model.

MSSSL is a manufacturer of special and alloy steel products serving industrial applications across India and international markets. The partnership with Roofsol Energy is aimed at supporting sustainable and cost-efficient energy solutions for the company's manufacturing operations, the company said.

For REPL, the agreement further strengthens its presence in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment, where the company provides renewable energy solutions through OPEX-based projects, it added.