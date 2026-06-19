India’s MSPL inks pact with ESEPL to source solar energy for its steelmaking facilities

India’s MSP Steel and Power Limited (MSPL) has inked an agreement with Elevate Solar Energy Private Limited (ESEPL) to source solar power for 25 years, a company statement said on Friday, June 19.

Under the agreement, ESPL will supply 10 MWp (megawatt peak) of solar electricity per annum, at a fixed price, from a solar project being developed by the latter in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

The long-term arrangement is aimed at increasing MSP Steel’s renewable energy consumption while providing greater certainty over electricity costs. For energy-intensive industries such as steel manufacturing, power costs constitute a significant component of operating expenditure, making long-term renewable energy procurement an increasingly attractive option, it said.

The agreement has been structured under the ‘Group Captive’ model. As part of the arrangement, MSPL will acquire a 26 percent equity stake in ESEPL, corresponding to its contracted energy requirement. The proposed shareholding will be formalized through a shareholders’ agreement to be executed separately.

MSPL’s business verticals include manufacturing facilities for rebar, structural steel, sponge iron, pellets and ferroalloys.