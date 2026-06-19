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India’s MSPL inks pact with ESEPL to source solar energy for its steelmaking facilities

Friday, 19 June 2026 09:37:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s MSP Steel and Power Limited (MSPL) has inked an agreement with Elevate Solar Energy Private Limited (ESEPL) to source solar power for 25 years, a company statement said on Friday, June 19.

Under the agreement, ESPL will supply 10 MWp (megawatt peak) of solar electricity per annum, at a fixed price, from a solar project being developed by the latter in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

The long-term arrangement is aimed at increasing MSP Steel’s renewable energy consumption while providing greater certainty over electricity costs. For energy-intensive industries such as steel manufacturing, power costs constitute a significant component of operating expenditure, making long-term renewable energy procurement an increasingly attractive option, it said.

The agreement has been structured under the ‘Group Captive’ model. As part of the arrangement, MSPL will acquire a 26 percent equity stake in ESEPL, corresponding to its contracted energy requirement. The proposed shareholding will be formalized through a shareholders’ agreement to be executed separately.

MSPL’s business verticals include manufacturing facilities for rebar, structural steel, sponge iron, pellets and ferroalloys.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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