India’s MOIL Limited sees 12% rise in manganese ore output in July

Monday, 04 August 2025 15:21:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore of 145,000 mt in July 2025, a rise of 12 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 4.

The company said that, despite heavy rainfall during the period, MOIL Limited maintained production momentum achieving output of 647,000 mt of manganese ore during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2025-26, a growth of 7.8 percent, while sales during the period were recorded at 501,000 mt, a rise of 10.7 percent, year on year.

MOIL Limited completed exploratory drilling of up to 43,215 meters during the period, 11 percent higher year on year, the company said in the statement.


