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India’s MOIL floats JV with mining arm of Madhya Pradesh to expand manganese exploration and mining

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 10:10:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has incorporated a joint venture, MOIL MPSMCL Limited, in partnership with the mining arm of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited, to undertake mining ore exploration and mining projects in the state, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, June 10.

The joint venture has already received the necessary approvals from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the ministry of steel, the company said.

This strategic move aims to leverage the combined expertise of both state-owned entities to strengthen mining capabilities in the region, it added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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