India’s MKSL to start mild steel billet production next month

Friday, 24 February 2023 16:25:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Maa Kudargarhi Steel Limited (MKSL), which is constructing a mild steel billet and ingot manufacturing facility in the central state of Chhattisgarh, will start production in March this year, a company statement said on Friday, February 24.

The company had almost completed construction of the 350,000 mt per year rolled steel capacity across a 12.6 acre production site, the company said.

The Chhattisgarh State Power Development Corporation Limited has entered into an agreement to supply 37 MW of power from the state grid, the company said.


