 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Ministry of Steel likely to invite bids for privatization of NMDC Steel

Friday, 30 August 2024 09:40:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel is likely to invite financial bids for NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), within the next two months, in a bid to revive privatization of government run asset, government sources said on Friday, August 30.

The revival of privatization of the 3 million mt per year capacity NSL, a subsidiary of government run iron ore miner NMDC Limited, is significant because in run-up to the national elections earlier this year, the government reportedly abandoned its privatization considering that sale of government assets and companies is politically sensitive.

The sources said that NSL is a ‘fit candidate for privatisation as it would unlock value for shareholders’.

In October 2022, NSL was demerged from NSL and converted into an independent subsidiary, as a precursor to privatization of the mill which commence commercial production last year.

Incidentally, reports of revival of privatization of NSL has triggered protests from opposition political parties alleging reneging of the government’s electoral promise in Chhattisgarh where the mill is located, that the asset would not be sold to private investors.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking NMDC 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC Steel achieves 1 million mt HRC output in less than a year of commissioning

27 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel achieves one million mt of crude steel output within one year of firing BF

16 Aug | Steel News

India’s steel ministry likely to revisit option of mega merger of government mills after elections

28 Mar | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel to achieve breakeven in mid-FY 2024-25

28 Feb | Steel News

India’s RINL and NMDC ink long-term iron ore supply contract

27 Dec | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel expects output of 1 million mt from greenfield mill in FY 2023-24

28 Nov | Steel News

RINL’s forged steel wheels unit likely to be transferred to SAIL

26 Oct | Steel News

India may scrap plans for privatization of NMDC Limited’s steel mill

23 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC resumes iron ore supplies to RINL

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel Limited produces first HRC nine days after starting blast furnace

25 Aug | Steel News