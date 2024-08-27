India’s NMDC Steel achieves 1 million mt HRC output in less than a year of commissioning

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), subsidiary of iron ore miner NMDC Limited, which operates a 3 million mt steel mill has achieved hot rolled coil (HRC) production of 1 million mt four days ahead of one year of commissioning of the blast furnace, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 27.

The company said that the milestone of HRC production comes close on heels of the steel mill achieving crude steel production of 1 million mt earlier this month.

It said that the new steel mill is capable of producing wide range of HRC of 900-1,650 mm in width and 1-16 mm in thickness.