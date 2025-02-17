 |  Login 
India’s MIDHANI and ADA ink pact to develop high-grade specialty steel for combat aircrafts

Monday, 17 February 2025 09:58:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-owned speciality steel producer Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) and India’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a leading lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have inked a pact for indigenous development of high-strength toughness special grade steel, MDN100, for use in aeronautical applications including in manufacture of fifth generation advance medium combat aircraft (AMCA), a company statement said on Monday, February 17.

The steel has good enforceability and could be used for highly stressed aircraft parts for weight-saving benefits, DRDO said.

MIDHANI has been aiding DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a government-run combat aircraft manufacturer, in providing critical materials for aeronautical purposes, including ‘SuperNi41’ plates, a nickel-chromium based superalloy which can withstand every temperature in aero engines.

ADA, the nodal organization for combat aircraft development in the country, is developing AMCA.


