India’s L&T bags order for construction coke oven battery at Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur steel mill

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 09:46:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), an engineering, procurement, and construction major has bagged an order for construction of Tata Steel Limited's 1 million mt per year capacity coke oven battery at the latter’s Jamshedpur steel mill, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 28.

Under this order, L&T has to engineer, manufacture, supply, construct, and install the plant. In addition to these major wins, there has also been an influx in the general number of orders received by the company, mostly due to an increase in the domestic demand for stacker reclaimers, wagon tipplers, crushers, and surface miners across the mining and materials-handling sectors, L&T said in the statement.

Though the company has not disclosed the value of the order, it has been categorized under L&T’s standard template of ‘large domestic orders’ which typically range between $283 million and $566 million.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

