India’s KFIL reports 83% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 11:12:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), India’s largest castings and pig iron producer, has reported a net profit of INR 1.19 billion ($16 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 83 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, October 26.

The company reported total operating revenues during the quarter at INR 9.58 billion ($128 million), up 93 percent year on year.

The company said that it is in process of adding a coke oven unit and the second phase of a power generation unit at its plant.