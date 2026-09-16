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India's KFIL commissions new 35MW solar power plant at its Maharashtra facility

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 11:14:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has commissioned a 35 MW solar power plant at its Jalna site in Maharashtra, expanding the facility's total installed solar capacity to 105 MW, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, September 16.

The newly commissioned solar plant has been developed alongside the company's existing 70 MW solar facility. The combined capacity will support the power requirements of KFIL through the captive open access mechanism.

The company said the expansion is part of its continued efforts to increase the use of renewable energy and strengthen the sustainability of its operations. By adding further solar generation capacity, it aims to meet a greater share of its electricity requirements through cleaner energy sources.

KFIL manufactures grey iron castings and pig iron, supplying primarily to customers in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors.

Tags: India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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