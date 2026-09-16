India's KFIL commissions new 35MW solar power plant at its Maharashtra facility

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has commissioned a 35 MW solar power plant at its Jalna site in Maharashtra, expanding the facility's total installed solar capacity to 105 MW, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, September 16.

The newly commissioned solar plant has been developed alongside the company's existing 70 MW solar facility. The combined capacity will support the power requirements of KFIL through the captive open access mechanism.

The company said the expansion is part of its continued efforts to increase the use of renewable energy and strengthen the sustainability of its operations. By adding further solar generation capacity, it aims to meet a greater share of its electricity requirements through cleaner energy sources.

KFIL manufactures grey iron castings and pig iron, supplying primarily to customers in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors.