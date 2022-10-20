﻿
English
India’s Kamdhenu Limited to expand rebar capacity

Thursday, 20 October 2022
       

India-based Kamdhenu Limited, the largest producer of branded rebar in the country, will expand the capacity of its mill in Hyderabad to 360,000 mt per year from 300,000 mt per year over the next one year, a company statement said on Thursday, October 20.

The company said that the expansion will be for production of Power Alloy Steel 1000 (PAS 1000) grade which was recently launched in the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the company, PAS 1000 grade rebar offers 360 degree locking with concrete, giving it a strength of 10,000 PSI with concrete, and micro-alloying offers better rust-proof quality, enabling the rebar to bear 28 percent more weight.


