India’s JSW Steel sees 17% rise in crude steel output in Q2 FY 2025-26

Monday, 13 October 2025 10:10:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 7.90 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 17 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 13.

The company’s crude steel output from Indian operations was reported at 7.66 million mt, a rise of 16 percent year on year, while JSW Steel USA-Ohio achieved production of 240,000 mt, almost the same as in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


