India’s JSW Steel puts plans to source coking coal from Mongolia on hold

India’s JSW Steel Limited has put its plans to source coking coal from Mongolia on hold owing to the significant challenges facing transportation from the landlocked country, a company official said on Wednesday, September 3.

"Mongolia was being explored as an alternative source, but there are a lot of logistics-related issues for transportation,” JSW Steel joint managing director Jayant Acharya said. "As of now, it is not logistically feasible, and the plan is on hold," he said.



In recent years, the Indian government has explored the possibility of diversifying the sources of coking coal imports to reduce dependency and increase price stability. In January 2025, a senior government official had stated that discussions were underway to assess viable transport routes for Mongolian coal.



Acharya said the company will continue procuring coking coal from its existing suppliers to meet operational needs.