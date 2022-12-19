﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL to invest $967 million to create new specialty steel capacities under government’s PLI Scheme

Monday, 19 December 2022 12:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will invest an estimated $967 million to create capacity for eight grades of specialty alloy steel products soon after the successful enlistment in the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, a company official said on Monday, December 19.

Earlier this month, JSPL’s application seeking eligibility under the PLI Scheme was approved by the ministry of steel, under which the steel producer will be entitled to receive fiscal incentives for a period of five years linked to creating additional specialty steelmaking capacities.

The official said that JSPL under its application submitted to the government had committed to creating new capacities for production of high-grade hot rolled coil, high tensile steel sheets for application in automobile and structural fabrications, and API grade sheets used in oil and gas industries.

Capacities will also be created for production of coated/plated products of metallic/non-metallic alloys, colour coated sheets and AL-Zn grade steel products used by industries like white goods, automobile and roofing.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India looking to frame policy for mandatory use of green steel in government projects

20 Dec | Steel News

India’s Arjas Steel to invest $74 million to ramp up capacity by 37%

20 Dec | Steel News

India’s SAIL to increase capacity to 33 million mt per year by 2030

20 Dec | Steel News

Indian CRC prices fall further as trade channels halt fresh bookings

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC trade prices retreat, but base price hike rumored for Jan

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian pellet export trading activity dips, surge in domestic trading limits impact on prices

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Danieli supplies new SBQ mill to Tata Steel Long Products

16 Dec | Steel News

Indian billet exporters wait for prices to hit and exceed $500/mt FOB in next deals

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s Vedanta Limited re-floats export BPI tender

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook for steel and pellet producer GPIL to positive 

15 Dec | Steel News