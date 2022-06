Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:28:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved crude steel production of 698,000 mt in May this year, up one percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, June 16.

The company’s steel sales were recorded at 520,000 mt during the month, up five percent, while exports accounted for 21 percent of total sales during the month, the company reported.