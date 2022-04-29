India’s JSPL commences production from world’s largest capacity rebar mill

Friday, 29 April 2022 11:49:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has commenced production from its 1.4 million mt per year capacity rebar mill at its Angul steel plant in Odisha, the largest rebar mill in the world, a company statement said on Friday, April 29.

The rebar mill was inaugurated by Indian minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

The company said that it is not only the largest capacity rebar mill in the world but also the only producer of 50 mm rebar in the country. The mill is part of JSPL’s 6 million mt per annum Angul steel plant in Odisha and the only mill using coal gasification to meet its energy needs.

“We can now produce 50 mm rebar at the mill, which is not only the first in India but also the first product developed by company’s own R&D team,” JSPL managing director V. R. Sharma said.