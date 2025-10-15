 |  Login 
India’s JSL launches stainless steel tipper trailers for salt transportation

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 10:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited has launched a new range of stainless steel salt tipper trailers to address longstanding issues of corrosion and high maintenance in the transportation of salt, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 15.

The company said it expects strong demand from salt-producing regions, such as Sambhar, Nawa and Kuchaman in Rajasthan state.

The new trailers offer enhanced durability, reduced maintenance costs and a longer service life compared to conventional mild steel trailers, which typically corrode within three to four years. 

According to JSL, the stainless steel trailers are up to 25 percent lighter with an estimated cost saving of INR 2.5-3.0 million ($28,000-34,000) over a 10-year period and an expected service life of 15 to 20 years.

Industry estimates for Indian demand for salt tipper trailers stand at about 70,000 units per year, JSL said.


