India’s Jindal Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 11% in Q1 FY 2025-26

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (formerly Jindal Steel and Power Limited) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 14.94 billion ($170.80 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 11.48 percent year on yera, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, August 13. The company had posted a net consolidated loss of INR 3.39 billion ($38.72 million) in the January-March quarter of 2024-25.

The company, however, reported a 9.72 percent decline year on year in total sales to INR 122.94 billion ($1.40 billion) during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.