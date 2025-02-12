 |  Login 
India’s Jindal Steel Odisha installs new hot strip mill

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 14:47:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel Odisha has installed a new hot strip mill at its Angul plant with an annual capacity of 5 million mt, according to German plantmaker SMS Group. The mill is provided with the latest technologies developed by SMS Group, ensuring sustainable production of hot strip at thin gauges.

The new 1,780 mm hot strip mill, a first at the Angul site, can handle a wide range of steel grades, including high-strength low alloy (HSLA) steel, pipe grades and silicon steels. It includes several items of advanced SMS Group equipment such as a transfer bar cooling system, a seven-stand finishing mill and an AMOVA coil handling system.


