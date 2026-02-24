 |  Login 
India’s Jindal Steel and IIT ink pact to set up structural steel research centre

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 11:41:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) and the Delhi-based Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a Nodal Centre of Excellence  (CoE) for research into structural steel, a joint statement said on Tuesday, February 24.

Structural steel is used widely in building bridges, tall buildings, industrial constructions, housing, and more. The goal of the new CoE will be to encourage the expanded use of structural steel in infrastructure projects across the country. This will include focusing on more sustainable buildings, reducing the lifecycle cost of structures, and speeding up overall infrastructure delivery nationwide, the statement said.

Under the terms of the MoU:

  • The CoE will act as a translational platform bringing together research, design, fabrication and construction in steel structures.
  • It will work on high-strength steel applications in housing, tall buildings, bridges and industrial facilities, aiming to improve performance and efficiency.
  • It will help modernise design codes, design methodologies and engineering standards used in structural steel design.
  • It will promote performance-based design, durability, systems that are less likely to suffer damage, and resilience against multiple hazards.
  • A key objective is also to reduce the overall carbon footprint of steel-based construction, which is crucial for environmental sustainability.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

