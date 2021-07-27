India’s Jindal Stainless board approves project to double capacity

The board of directors of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has approved an expansion project to double capacity of its stainless steel making mill at Odisha to 2.10 million mt, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 27.
The project estimated to cost around $290 million and the approval comes in wake of JSL returning to black, posting a profit during the first quarter (April-June) of fiscal, 2021-22, the statement said.
JSL reported a profit of $36 million during the first quarter of current fiscal, against a loss of $12 million during the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the company reported.