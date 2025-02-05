 |  Login 
India’s iron ore output up 2.5 percent in April-December

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 10:17:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s iron ore production was recorded at 208 million mt during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 2.5 percent year on year, according to a statement released by the ministry of mines on Wednesday, February 5.

According to the ministry, iron ore constituted 69 percent of all mineral production value as per Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR).

Production of manganese ore during the given period came to 2.6 million mt, a rise of 8.3 percent, and chromite output amounted to 2.3 million mt, up 9.5 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

