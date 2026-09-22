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India's infrastructure sector industries see 4.8% output rise in Aug 2026, four-month low

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 12:44:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's eight infrastructure industries designated as 'core sector' recorded a growth of 4.8 percent in August 2026, the slowest over past four months, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Tuesday, September 22.

The core sector had posted a growth of 6.2 percent in August 2025 while growth in July 2026 was five percent.

Cement production rose 12.5 percent, electricity output was up 11.6 percent, iron ore output increased by 5.5 percent and steel output grew by 3.4 percent.

Coal, crude oil and natural gas all posted negative growth. Coal output declined by 3.8 percent, crude oil by 3.6 percent, natural gas production contracted by 4.9 percent and fertilizer output was down 12.4 percent.

The cumulative growth of these core industries during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27 stood at 4.3 percent, compared to 2.4 percent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Tags: India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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