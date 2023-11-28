India’s IFGL Refractories sets up R&D Centre to support product development

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 12:15:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s IFGL Refractories Limited has set up a research and development (R&D) facility in the eastern state of Odisha featuring metal melting facilities to validate material reactions necessary for product development, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 28.

The R&D Centre is pivotal in developing proprietary intellectual property, driving future growth with a focus on fundamental research, and it aims to pioneer indigenous raw materials, recycling methods, and new product development for superior solutions, the company said.

James McIntosh, managing director of IFGL Refractories Limited, stated, “The IFGL Research Centre’s vision is realized. Our commitment is now focused on enhancing product performance and expanding our product line.”

He also said that the important focus of the company will be to develop processes and products that enable business growth through sustainable material programmes to reduce the company’s impact on the environment.