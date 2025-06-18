 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s HMFL develops and manufactures steel forged wheelsets for railway wagons

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 12:09:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Hilton Metal Forging Ltd (HMFL) has successfully developed and manufactured forged railway wagon steel wheelsets, which have been duly inspected and approved by RITES, the Indian government’s inspection authority, a company statement said on Wednesday, June 18.

Each wheelset consists of two forged wheels and one forged axle, with every coach or wagon requiring four such sets, the company said.

This will enable HMFL to cater to the growing domestic demand for railway wheelsets, addressing the shortfall in India and reducing dependency on Chinese imports, the company said.

It said that in fiscal 2025-26 it planned production of 3,000 forged railway wagon wheelsets, scaling up to more than 12,000 units in 2026-27.

The company has outlined a total installed capacity of 20,000 wheelsets per year.

Currently the annual demand of national transporter, Indian Railways is around 170,000 new railway wagon wheelsets and 250,000 new wheels.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Indian import scrap rangebound with negative bias amid low demand, weak local currency

18 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India billet prices show no change amid silent trade as buyers await further declines

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

India’s steel ministry widens import restrictions on steel related products, triggers fears of supply chain disruptions

18 Jun | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices soften slightly, but trading remains limited

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 25, 2025

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

India’s JSPL to rename itself as ‘Jindal Steel Limited’ to reflect core business

17 Jun | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade price largely stable, but discounted sales seen in some regions

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices show mixed trend, trade sentiment remains subdued

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

India’s RINL to restart third blast furnace by end June

16 Jun | Steel News

SAIL kicks-off $5 billion expansion of IISCO steel mill

16 Jun | Steel News