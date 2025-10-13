India’s GPIL plans major expansion of Ari Dongri iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh

India’s Godavari Ispat and Power Limited (GPIL), an integrated producer of pellets, billets, sponge iron, and wire rod, has announced plans to expand the capacity of its Ari Dongri iron ore mine in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The company aims to increase output from the current 2.35 million mt per year to 6 million mt per year, according to a company statement issued on Monday, October 13.

Mining lease expansion and environmental clearance process

As part of the project, the mining lease area will be expanded from 138.96 hectares to 213 hectares. A public hearing for environmental clearance is scheduled for November 13, 2025, marking a key step in the approval process.

If approved, the expansion will significantly enhance GPIL’s captive iron ore production capacity, supporting the company’s integrated steel operations and long-term growth strategy. The public hearing will also allow local stakeholders to share feedback and express concerns regarding the project’s potential environmental impact.