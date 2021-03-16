﻿
India's GIPL secures approval to raise capacity of iron ore pellet plant

Tuesday, 16 March 2021
       

India’s Gujarat Ispat and Power Limited (GIPL) has received approval from Chhattisgarh Conservation Board and “consent to operate” enhanced capacity for its iron ore pellet plant with immediate effect, a company announcement said on Tuesday, March 16.

The steel, power and pellet producing company will now be able to increase production from its pellet plant in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh to 2.4 million mt per year, up from 2.1 million mt per year, the company said.

The local authorities have also granted a “permission to establish” for GIPL’s proposed expansion and modernization of its existing facilities in Chhattisgarh.

The expansion and modernization project of GIPL includes increasing billet production capacity to 700,000 mt per year from 400,000 mt per year at present and increasing wire rod production capacity to 200,000 mt per year from 100,000 mt per year at present.


