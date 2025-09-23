 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s DGTR recommends five-year AD duty on ex-China electrical steel imports

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 10:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of a five-year antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical steel from China, in a move aimed at protecting domestic producers.

According to the DGTR notification issued on Tuesday, September 23, investigations found that Chinese exporters were selling electrical steel in India at prices below normal value, leading to dumping and harming local manufacturers.

Key findings and duty recommendations

  • The DGTR’s final findings concluded that dumping of CRNO electrical steel from China has occurred.
  • The recommended antidumping duty is $223.82/mt for certain Chinese companies, while for some others it has been set at $414.92/mt.
  • The proposed duty would remain effective for a period of five years once imposed.

“The authority recommends imposition of antidumping duty… for a period of five years,” the DGTR stated in its notification.

Next steps: finance ministry’s decision

While the DGTR has issued its recommendation, the final decision to impose the duty rests with India’s Ministry of Finance.

Industry sources said the measure, if implemented, will provide significant relief to Indian electrical steel manufacturers facing unfair competition from low-priced imports.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s core sector output grows at 6.3 percent in August, a 13-month high

23 Sep | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 39, 2025

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

India to fast-track BIS approvals for ex-Taiwan steel imports

22 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Indian pellet price consolidation continues as buyers return, sellers still hold back volumes seeking higher bids

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

GAIL India inks pact with Tata Steel for supply of natural gas for rolling mill

19 Sep | Steel News

India to direct 80 percent of green steel incentives to secondary mills

18 Sep | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited begins manganese ore exports with maiden sales to Indonesia

18 Sep | Steel News

Indian steel industry not to be impacted by US tariffs, but rather by EU’s CBAM

17 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India billet sellers pause offers amid bearish pressures overseas and locally

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s import scrap trade stalls, mills still focus on local raw materials

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials