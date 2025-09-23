India’s DGTR recommends five-year AD duty on ex-China electrical steel imports

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of a five-year antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical steel from China, in a move aimed at protecting domestic producers.

According to the DGTR notification issued on Tuesday, September 23, investigations found that Chinese exporters were selling electrical steel in India at prices below normal value, leading to dumping and harming local manufacturers.

Key findings and duty recommendations

The DGTR’s final findings concluded that dumping of CRNO electrical steel from China has occurred.

The recommended antidumping duty is $223.82/mt for certain Chinese companies, while for some others it has been set at $414.92/mt.

The proposed duty would remain effective for a period of five years once imposed.

“The authority recommends imposition of antidumping duty… for a period of five years,” the DGTR stated in its notification.

Next steps: finance ministry’s decision

While the DGTR has issued its recommendation, the final decision to impose the duty rests with India’s Ministry of Finance.

Industry sources said the measure, if implemented, will provide significant relief to Indian electrical steel manufacturers facing unfair competition from low-priced imports.