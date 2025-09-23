India’s core sector output grows at 6.3 percent in August, a 13-month high

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core sector’ recorded output growth of 6.3 percent in August 2025, the highest in last 13 months, according to government data released on Tuesday, September 23.

However, the high growth rate has been attributed to a low base effect, since in August 2024 output had decreased by 1.3 percent.

For the first five months (April-August) of the fiscal year 2025-26, output of the core sector recorded a growth of 2.9 percent against 4.72 percent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the data showed.

Steel production was up 14.2 percent in August 2025 and coal output grew 11.4 percent, year on year. Cement output rose by 6.1 percent, while electricity generation increased by 3.1 percent.

Output of refinery products returned to positive growth of around three percent year on year. In contrast, production of crude oil and natural gas continued to decline, falling by 1.2 percent and 2.2 percent year on year, respectively.