India’s coking coal port import traffic sees 2% rise in April-August 2025

Monday, 08 September 2025 10:15:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 25.799 million mt, a rise of 2.24 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, September 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipping into the country in August 2025 totaled 4.491 million mt, compared to 5.17 million mt in July 2025.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore including pellets handled by all major ports during April-August 2025 has been provisionally estimated at 19.840 million mt, a decline of 9.51 percent year on year. 


